* Raw material costs, adverse exchange rates hit margins
* Says trading conditions to remain challenging
LONDON Dec 8 British soap and shampoo
maker PZ Cussons said its first half profit was below
expectations and it expected trading conditions to remain tough
given pressures on consumer spending.
The maker of Imperial Leather soaps and Carex anti-bacterial
hand washes said high raw material costs and adverse exchange
rate movements impacted margins, while trading conditions
remained tough, particularly in Australia, Greece, Thailand and
the Middle East.
"The trading environment will continue to be difficult given
increasing pressures on consumer spending power in all markets,
continued high levels of promotional activity in developed
markets and the UK in particular, and ongoing high levels of
input costs," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
PZ Cussons added, however, that it had continued to see good
revenue growth in Britain, Indonesia and Nigeria and said its
strong financial position would enable it to invest in growth
opportunities in Europe, Asia and Africa.
"Our focus remains on driving profitable growth for the year
through continued brand renovation and margin improvement in all
territories," the company said.