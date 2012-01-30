By Simon Meads and Sven Nordenstam
| LONDON/STOCKHOLM
LONDON/STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Private equity
group CVC is in exclusive talks to buy Ahlsell, Sweden's largest
supplier of tools and building materials, in what could be the
biggest European buyout since M&A markets collapsed last summer,
people familiar with the situation said.
CVC has been picked ahead of rival buyout groups BC
Partners, Bain Capital and Nordic Capital, in a discreet sale
process for a limited field of prospective bidders, four people
familiar with the situation said.
Sellers Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners
had asked the rival private equity groups to table bids a
couple of weeks ago, and had been seeking some 16 billion
Swedish Crowns ($2.4 billion)for the business they bought in
2005 for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 bln).
Cinven and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, CVC was not
immediately available for comment.