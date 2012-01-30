LONDON/STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Private equity group CVC is in exclusive talks to buy Ahlsell, Sweden's largest supplier of tools and building materials, in what could be the biggest European buyout since M&A markets collapsed last summer, people familiar with the situation said.

CVC has been picked ahead of rival buyout groups BC Partners, Bain Capital and Nordic Capital, in a discreet sale process for a limited field of prospective bidders, four people familiar with the situation said.

Sellers Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners had asked the rival private equity groups to table bids a couple of weeks ago, and had been seeking some 16 billion Swedish Crowns ($2.4 billion)for the business they bought in 2005 for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 bln).

Cinven and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, CVC was not immediately available for comment.