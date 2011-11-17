Nov 18 Private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific and its Nine Entertainment TV network will meet lenders on Friday to ask for an extension on refinancing about A$2.6 billion ($2.6 billion) in senior debt, a source told Reuters.

Bankers will be asked to extend senior debt that falls due in February 2013, the person said.

The source with direct knowledge of the situation asked not to be named because of the confidential nature of the talks.

A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters in September that CVC was considering refinancing debt at its Nine, after holding preliminary talks with lenders.

CVC had to shelve plans for a multibillion-dollar float of Nine earlier this year as equity markets turned sour, and advertising revenue growth slowed in line with weak consumer spending.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)