BRIEF-Indonesia's 2018 inflation seen between 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct - finmin
April 4 Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday:
BRUSSELS, June 6 Private equity group CVC Capital Partners will sell 23.5 percent of its stake in Belgian postal operator bpost at 12.5 to 15 euros per share, it said in a newspaper advertisement published on Thursday.
The offer period runs from Thursday until June 19, it said, and values the postal operator at between 2.5 and 3.0 billion euros.
April 4 Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday:
DUBAI, April 4 Abu Dhabi's stock market index outperformed early on Tuesday in otherwise light trading around the region.
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is looking into "a number of cases" of possible market abuse in Switzerland including insider trading at several listed companies, Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.