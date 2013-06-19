BRUSSELS, June 20 Belgium's postal service bpost will float on the Brussels stock exchange with a valuation toward the top end of the range it forecast when minority owner CVC launched the sale earlier this month, the group said on Thursday.

The group said CVC sold 56 million shares shares at 14.50 euros each at the initial public offering (IPO), near the upper end of the 12.50 to 15.00 euros range.

It said gross proceeds from the IPO for the seller were 812 million euros ($1.09 billion), taking the implied market capitalisation of bpost to about 2.9 billion euros.

After the sale, the seller will have a 17.34 percent stake and will hold 21.54 percent if an over-allotment option is not exercised, bpost said.

The Belgian state did not participate in the IPO and keeps a stake of 50.01 percent in the group.

Trading of the new shares will begin on Friday, bpost said.

The IPO, the first in Belgium for more than three years, is being closely watched in Britain, which is looking at floating the Royal Mail later this year in what would be its biggest privatisation for 20 years.