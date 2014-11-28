TOKYO Nov 28 Global private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd said on Friday it has agreed to
buy about 50 percent of Arteria Networks, a telecommunications
subsidiary of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp, for
about $150 million.
CVC will buy existing shares in Arteria, a provider of
broadband internet access, from Marubeni and other shareholders,
as well as new shares in the company, Arteria said in a
statement.
This would be CVC's third investment in telecommunications
companies in Asia after Hong Kong Broadband Network Ltd
IPO-HKBB.HK, the second-largest broadband operator in Hong
Kong, and PT Link Net Tbk, an Indonesian broadband
network operator, CVC said in a statement.
CVC's notable investments in Japan in the past include
restaurant chain operator Skylark Co and shoe repair
and key cutting service provider Minit Asia Pacific Co.
