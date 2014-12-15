TOKYO Dec 15 Global private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd will target consumer, retail and
healthcare industries in Japan as its investment targets, a
Tokyo-based senior CVC official said.
CVC, which earlier this year raised $3.5 billion fund for
investments in Asia, aims to seek transactions where it can
inject between 20 billion yen ($169 million) and 40 billion yen
in cash in each deal, said Norimitsu Niwa, managing director
CVC Capital Asia Pacific (Japan).
"Through our investments, we want to support Japanese
companies' expansion in Asia," said Niwa in an interview on
Monday.
CVC Capital has been active in Japan recently. It sold most
of its stake in TechnoPro Holdings Inc, a technology
staffing company which it invested in 2012, in an initial public
offering worth 53 billion yen.
"We had been approached by strategic buyers as well as other
private equity firms for a possible sale of TechnoPro," said
Niwa. "But we chose to sell the company in an IPO because in
that way the company's name value will be boosted, which would
raise employees morale and motivation."
The company, which made a market debut on Monday, employs
about 10,000 research and development staff and these people
work for Japanese firms in auto, chemical, information
technology and other industries under a contract.
Last month CVC bought about 50 percent of Arteria Networks,
a telecommunications subsidiary of Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp, for about $150 million yen.
In March, state-owned Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) invested $50 million in CVC's Asian
fund. Through the tie up, JBIC will help facilitate the sale of
companies owned by CVC to Japanese firms.
($1 = 118.3200 yen)
