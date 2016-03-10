By Freya Berry
| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 European buyout house CVC
Capital Partners is seeking an exit from Dutch HR
software and services provider Raet, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The private equity firm is working with Rothschild on a
potential deal, which could value the business at between 376
million euros to 564 million euros ($619.10 million), or eight
to twelve times its 2014 earnings, the sources said.
Raet, which employs around 1,000 people, is the Netherlands'
biggest provider of human resources in the IT field, with
turnover of 147.9 million euros according to CVC's website.
The business had core earnings (EBITDA) of 47 million euros
in 2014 and is already being eyed by other private equity firms,
one of the sources said.
CVC and Rothschild declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry, additional reporting by Arno
Schuetze; editing by Sophie Sassard)