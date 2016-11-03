NEW YORK Nov 3 CVC Capital Partners Ltd
has settled a lawsuit by a former managing director who
said the big private equity firm unfairly favored male
employees, and fired her after she objected to "systemic" gender
bias there.
According to CVC's website, terms of the settlement with the
plaintiff Lisa Lee are confidential, but included no admission
of wrongdoing.
In a joint statement, both sides said CVC will consult with
Lee on diversity matters, including improving opportunities for
women.
"Both parties believe that the private equity industry
benefits from the diversity of its talent and that continuing to
recruit and develop a diverse pool is an important goal," the
statement said.
Lee, who worked for CVC in New York, said she had been the
only woman among 37 managing directors and senior managing
directors in CVC's private equity divisions before her firing in
February 2015, after nearly 5-1/2 years at the firm.
The Harvard Business School graduate said CVC tried to give
male colleagues her accounts when she took maternity leave, and
denied her promotions available to men.
She also claimed to have faced unwanted physical contact and
denigrating comments from male supervisors.
Lee is now a managing director at Providence Equity
Partners, also in New York.
A lawyer for CVC confirmed that the case has been dismissed.
CVC said it has received more than $85 billion of capital
commitments, and controls or invests in dozens of entities
including BJ's Wholesale Club and Formula One.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)