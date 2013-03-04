LONDON, March 4 Buyout group CVC Capital Partners has appointed former Lloyds Banking Group boss Eric Daniels as a senior adviser in its Global Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

In a statement on Monday, CVC said Daniels starts in his new position immediately.

"With (Daniels') breadth of knowledge and understanding in banking, insurance and wealth management we hope to further strengthen our capabilities and build on the success the FIG team has achieved over the past four years," CVC Managing Partner Jonathan Feuer said.

Daniels was group chief executive at Lloyds. He stepped down om 2011 from Lloyds, which he first joined in 2001 as a group executive director.

He holds a similar advisory position at investment banking boutique StormHarbour.