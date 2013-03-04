LONDON, March 4 Buyout group CVC Capital
Partners has appointed former Lloyds Banking Group boss
Eric Daniels as a senior adviser in its Global Financial
Institutions Group (FIG).
In a statement on Monday, CVC said Daniels starts in his new
position immediately.
"With (Daniels') breadth of knowledge and understanding in
banking, insurance and wealth management we hope to further
strengthen our capabilities and build on the success the FIG
team has achieved over the past four years," CVC Managing
Partner Jonathan Feuer said.
Daniels was group chief executive at Lloyds. He stepped down
om 2011 from Lloyds, which he first joined in 2001 as a group
executive director.
He holds a similar advisory position at investment banking
boutique StormHarbour.