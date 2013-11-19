BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
LONDON Nov 19 Leading Formula One shareholder CVC said its plans to float the motor sport business on the stock market remained on hold but it was still a goal of the private equity fund.
"One day we'd like to float the company," CVC co-chairman Donald Mackenzie told reporters on Tuesday.
"We've got no plans to do that in the imminent future," he added.
CVC is the largest shareholder in Formula One, with a 35.5 percent stake having sold down its stake from 63 percent last year. Mackenzie was speaking to reporters after giving evidence in a high court damages case involving F1 Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone.
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.