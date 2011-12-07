Dec 8 Private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific
has scrapped plans to refinance A$2.6 billion ($2.7
billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment, sources said, as hedge
funds seeking to win control of the TV network company snapped
up bigger positions.
CVC last month asked lenders to agree to a two-and-a-half
year extension on the debt but some banks had chosen instead to
sell their exposure to hedge funds, scuppering the refinancing
plans.
Credit Agricole sold A$104 million in debt, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, joining
others including BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia who had recently exited.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to talk publicly about the matter. Credit Agricole
declined to comment.
In addition to scrapping the refinancing plan, CVC had
agreed with Goldman Sachs to convert A$975 million of
mezzanine debt in Nine into equity, the Australian Financial
Review reported.
Hedge funds including Oaktree Capital, Canyon Partners and
Anchorage Advisors now hold almost half of Nine's senior debt
and are also looking to swap their debt for equity, the AFR
said.
Nine is one of the largest private-equity owned companies in
Australia, bought by CVC at the height of the buyout boom in
2006.
CVC spent about A$5.3 billion in debt and equity in
acquiring the company from media baron James Packer.
An extension on the deadline would have given CVC time to
work out how to restructure the debt, and perhaps allow for
stronger growth in advertising revenues in the Australian
television business after a cyclical slowdown.