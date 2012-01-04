* CVC Credit Partners will have $7.5 billion in assets
* Resource America will get 33 pct stake, receive $25 mln
cash
* Private equity groups extending interest beyond buyouts
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Jan 4 Private equity group CVC
Capital Partners is expanding further into debt
management in a deal with asset manager Resource America to
create a new credit arm with assets of $7.5 billion.
CVC will combine its existing credit arm Cordatus Group with
Resource America's Apidos Capital Management, the two
parties said in a statement on Wednesday.
The new venture highlights how leading private equity groups
are extending their activities beyond core buyouts as new deals
become harder to find and competition more intense.
Rivals Blackstone and Carlyle have already
built extensive credit arms to manage vehicles investing in
corporate debt, such as leveraged loans and high-yield bonds.
And others have more recently entered the market, looking to
bulk up with assets and find less volatile sources of fee
income. Listed European private equity firm 3i Group
bought the debt management business of Japanese bank Mizuho
some 12 months ago.
"Both teams appreciate the significant benefits of being
able to offer sponsors and companies access to a broader range
of debt capital to support their businesses and initiatives,"
said Marc Boughton, managing partner of CVC Credit Partners.
Jonathan Cohen, CEO of Resource America, will be chairman of
the new group.
Resource America will take a 33 percent interest in CVC
Credit Partners and will receive $25 million in cash, under the
terms of the deal.
The deal is expected to close before end-March, Resource
America said.