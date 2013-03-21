KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, March 21 CVC Capital
Partners and PT Multipolar Tbk narrowed the indicative price
range on a share offering for Indonesian retailer PT Matahari
Department Store, sources with direct knowledge of the plans
said on Thursday.
CVC, through one of its subsidiaries, and Multipolar
have changed the range to 10,650-10,950 rupiah per
share, added the sources, who were not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter. The previous range was 10,000-11,250
rupiah.
The shareholders are offering 1.167 billion shares in
Matahari.
CVC did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
At the narrower range, the selldown would be worth as much
as 12.78 trillion rupiah ($1.31 billion). The final pricing will
be determined after books are closed by Friday.