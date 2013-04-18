FRANKFURT, April 18 Private equity group CVC
is buying the stake in German energy-metering firm Ista
it did not already own in a surprise twist of one of
the biggest German private equity auctions.
CVC will buy a 76 percent stake from co-owner Charterhouse
in a deal valuing the company at 3.1 billion euros
($4.04 billion), two people familiar with the transaction said
on Thursday.
CVC said in a statement sent on Thursday that it expected
the closing of the transaction to take place by mid-year.
Late last year, Charterhouse and CVC had launched a sale of
the group and had attracted interest of many big private equity
groups including BC Partners, Axa Private Equity, Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan and Wendel.