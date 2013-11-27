HONG KONG Nov 27 CVC Capital Partners-backed Jintian Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is seeking to raise up to $273 million in a Hong Kong IPO, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Jintian is a Chinese pharmaceutical distributor and retailer and the IPO consists of 500 million shares. The shares are offered in a range of HK$2.91-HK$4.23 ($0.38-$0.55) each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

Morgan Stanley was hired as the sole IPO sponsor. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)