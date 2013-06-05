HONG KONG, June 5 Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners is looking to raise up to $200 million from an
initial public offering in Indonesia's cable television and
internet operator PT Link Net, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Wednesday, citing sources.
Details and timing of the sale of Link Net shares are still
to be finalised, the report said.
CVC could not immediately be reached for comment.
CVC first invested in Link Net in 2011, acquiring a 49
percent stake for $269 million, Reuters reported at the time.
CVC, together with PT Multipolar Tbk, earlier this year
raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in
Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
, underlining the profit potential for private equity
firms in fast-growing Southeast Asian markets.