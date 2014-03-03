HONG KONG, March 3 CVC Capital Partners Ltd has raised 2.49 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($214.5 million) from the sale of a block of shares in PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk , IFR reported on Monday.

The block of 190 million shares priced at 13,100 rupiah a share, a discount of 6.4 percent to the Friday close of 14,000 rupiah, the report said. IFR is a ThomsonReuters publication.

Goldman Sachs was sole bookrunner on the transaction, IFR reported.

CVC and PT Multipolar Tbk raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store in March last year.