BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
HONG KONG, March 3 CVC Capital Partners Ltd has raised 2.49 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($214.5 million) from the sale of a block of shares in PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk , IFR reported on Monday.
The block of 190 million shares priced at 13,100 rupiah a share, a discount of 6.4 percent to the Friday close of 14,000 rupiah, the report said. IFR is a ThomsonReuters publication.
Goldman Sachs was sole bookrunner on the transaction, IFR reported.
CVC and PT Multipolar Tbk raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store in March last year.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.