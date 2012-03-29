Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
LONDON, March 29 CVC Capital Partners has hired private equity veteran Bertrand Meunier to lead its global consumer goods sector and oversee its build-up in France, the U.S. buyout firm said on Thursday.
Meunier spent most of his career at French private equity house PAI Partners, where he led investments in technology and retail, working on deals such as Bouygues Telecom, United Biscuits and Yoplait.
For the past eighteen months, he was a managing partner of private partnership M&M Capital.
Meunier will join CVC's 250 employees working in offices in Asia, Europe and the United States. The company owns 55 companies worldwide with combined annual sales of $127 billion.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.