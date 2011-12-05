HONG KONG Dec 5 BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have sold a total of around A$130 million ($133 million) of senior debt in global buyout fund CVC Asia Pacific's Nine Entertainment TV network this week, with hedge funds buying most of the debt, three sources told Reuters.

The sales increase the votes held by hedge funds, ahead of a looming vote by lenders on whether to extend A$2.6 billion of debt for another two-and-a-half years, the sources said.

BNP sold around A$90 million of the debt while CBA sold around A$37 million, and both sales were at around 87 percent of par, the three sources said.

BNP and CVC declined to comment. CBA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Nine is one of the largest private-equity owned companies in Australia, bought by CVC at the height of the buyout boom in 2006.

It spent about A$5.3 billion in debt and equity in acquiring the company from media baron James Packer.