MELBOURNE Dec 15 Private equity firm CVC has dropped an idea to split its A$2.6 billion ($2.57 billion) of debt in Australia's Nine Entertainment, with talks on refinancing likely to go well into 2012, a source said on Thursday.

CVC had been exploring the idea to split the debt, with one tranche for banks and a second class for hedge funds who have snapped up debt in recent weeks to own between 50 and 60 percent of the A$2.6 billion. It had sought responses by Christmas.

"It's effectively not on the table," a source involved in the deal told Reuters.

"There is no likelihood of anything happening between now and Christmas and it could be well into next year before they reach any finite outcome," the source said. ($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)