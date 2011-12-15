MELBOURNE Dec 15 Private equity firm CVC
has dropped an idea to split its A$2.6 billion ($2.57
billion) of debt in Australia's Nine Entertainment, with talks
on refinancing likely to go well into 2012, a source said on
Thursday.
CVC had been exploring the idea to split the debt, with one
tranche for banks and a second class for hedge funds who have
snapped up debt in recent weeks to own between 50 and 60 percent
of the A$2.6 billion. It had sought responses by Christmas.
"It's effectively not on the table," a source involved in
the deal told Reuters.
"There is no likelihood of anything happening between now
and Christmas and it could be well into next year before they
reach any finite outcome," the source said.
($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)