HONG KONG, March 25 Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $528
million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite
International, according to a term sheet seen by
Reuters on Monday.
The 212.4 million shares were sold at HK$19.28 ($2.48) each,
the terms showed. That would put the total deal at about HK$4.1
billion, with about 65 percent of the shares sold by CVC
and the remainder by RBS.
Luxembourg-based Samsonite listed in Hong Kong in 2011 in a
$1.25 billion initial public offering, with CVC and RBS jointly
raising about $821 million by selling into the IPO.
With the latest sale, CVC and RBS exited completely their
holdings in the company.
Goldman Sachs was the sole underwriter on the
selldown.
