BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited units open at $10.00 in debut
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
July 14 Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners hired Cathrin Petty as a partner and head of its European healthcare business.
Petty, based in London, joins from J.P. Morgan, where she was head of healthcare in EMEA. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.