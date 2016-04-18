BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Event management software maker Cvent Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $1.65 billion in cash.
Cvent stockholders will receive $36 in cash per share, a premium of 70 percent to company's last close on Friday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture