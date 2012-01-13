Jan 13 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and
his affiliates have picked up a 14.5 percent stake in CVR Energy
Inc, saying the shares were undervalued.
This makes Icahn and his affiliates the largest shareholders
in the refining company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The purchase price of the shares and call options was about
$144.7 million, Icahn said in a filing with U.S. Securities
Exchange Commission.
The activist investor may initiate dialogue with the
Texas-based refining company to discuss its business and
strategic alternatives.
Shares of the company closed at $23.05 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.