HOUSTON Aug 2 CVR Energy Inc finished
major work that boosted capacity at its Kansas refinery in
March, and may do the same for its Oklahoma refinery by 2014,
CEO Jack Lipinski said on Thursday.
He told analysts the company will launch a 45-day turnaround
at its 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma,
in late September.
An even bigger project under consideration is building a $42
million hydrogen plant at the refinery to upgrade its
hydrocracker, which had been run as a hydrotreater by its
previous owner, Gary-Williams Energy Corp, Lipinski said.
Planning and permitting would make it "a 2014-type project,"
he said during the company's second-quarter earnings conference
call.
CVR finished a major turnaround at the Coffeyville plant in
March, which increased its capacity to more than 120,000 bpd
from 115,700 bpd. CVR said the refinery reached a record 125,900
bpd in June.
With the Wynnewood turnaround, Lipinski said throughput at
both plants in the third quarter would range between 179,000 bpd
and 188,000 bpd.
CVR released its second-quarter results late Wednesday. Net
profit rose nearly 24 percent to $154.7 million, or $1.75 per
share, from $124.9 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
CVR shares were down 2.6 percent at $27.46 in Thursday
afternoon trading.