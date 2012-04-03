April 3 Top shareholder Carl Icahn said 55 percent of CVR Energy's shares were tendered into the billionaire investor's $2.26 billion offer.

"I stand ready, willing and able to pay $2.26 billion to purchase all CVR shares that I don't currently own as soon as the board permits me to do so," Icahn said in a letter to the board of the company.

Icahn, who plans to sell CVR, holds a 14.5 percent stake in the company.

Last month, Icahn said he would drop the $30-a-share offer if at least 36 percent of outstanding stock was not tendered.