May 25 Oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, whose
board is now controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said
it re-appointed Chief Executive John Lipinski to its board,
taking the total number of directors to ten.
Icahn won control of CVR's board earlier this week, after he
gained an 80 percent stake through his $30-per-share tender
offer.
CEO John Lipinski was replaced by an Icahn nominee on that
day, a regulatory filing showed.
"Effective May 23, the board re-appointed John Lipinski to
the board, increasing the total number of directors to ten," CVR
said in a filing on Friday.
CVR shares closed at $27.17 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen 14 percent since touching a
year-high of $31.71 on May 21, when Icahn won control of the
board.