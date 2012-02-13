UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 13 Oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy said it will start paying a quarterly dividend and will also give a special dividend.
CVR Energy, which is a majority owner of nitrogen fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP, said it will pay a dividend of 8 cents per share on a date fixed after the company's first quarter.
CVR Energy said it plans to sell a portion of its investment in CVR Partners to fund the special dividend payment.
The company's shares closed at $27.1 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.