May 24 Carl Icahn-controlled oil refiner CVR Energy Inc on Thursday started a 60-day hunt for buyers, a process the billionaire investor has said would not be easy.

Icahn won control of CVR's board earlier this week, after he gained an 80 percent stake through his $30 per share tender offer.

"CVR and Icahn Enterprises and its affiliates have attempted to find buyers for CVR without success," CVR said in a statement on Thursday.

Icahn previously named larger refiners such as Valero Energy Corp, Western Refining Inc, HollyFrontier Corp , Tesoro Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhilips as possible buyers.

The corporate raider-turned-activist investor reiterated that he would not settle for an offer below $35 per share in cash.

Icahn will give CVR shareholders additional cash if he manages to sell the company for more than $30 per share by Aug. 18, 2013.

The billionaire investor said no partial sale would happen during the 60-day period, but may occur after that. CVR shareholders will not get additional payments in a partial sale.

CVR shares were down nearly 2 percent at $26.95 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen 13 percent since touching a year-high of $31.71 on May 21, when Icahn said his stake had risen to 80 percent.

MIDWEST REFINERS

At the heart of the battle for CVR is its two refineries in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Midwest refiners have benefited as prices for the crude oil they process are cheaper than those on the Gulf Coast because of high inventories at the oil delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

That advantage is expected to wane soon, as the Seaway crude pipeline begins to relieve some of the glut at Cushing. That could make CVR less attractive to buyers, analysts have said.

CVR also owns and runs a crude oil gathering system with a capacity of about 38,000 barrels per day serving Kansas, Oklahoma, western Missouri and southwestern Nebraska, and holds a majority stake in fertilizer maker CVR Partners LP.

CVR said it had engaged Jefferies & Co to assist in the sale process.