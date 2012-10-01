Oct 1 CVR Refining LP, an associate of U.S. oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, filed with regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

The downstream energy limited partnership listed Credit Suisse and Citigroup as lead underwriters to the offering.

Following the offering, CVR Refining Holdings LLC, an indirect unit of CVR Energy, will own the general partner of CVR Refining.

CVR Refining intends to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CVRR", it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Carl Icahn controls about 82 percent of CVR Energy's outstanding shares, and in August the billionaire investor withdrew a $29-per-share offer to buy the remaining shares of the company that he does not already own.

CVR Energy shares closed at $36.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.