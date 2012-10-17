Oct 17 California's pharmacy regulator is
investigating consumer complaints filed in the wake of reports
that CVS Caremark Corp refilled prescriptions and billed
insurance companies without patients' consent.
"We are a consumer protection agency charged to investigate
complaints," said Virginia Herold, executive officer of the
California Board of Pharmacy. "We have received a number of
them."
She said the complaints follow recent allegations raised by
The Los Angeles Times, which last week said that the Office of
the Inspector General (OIG) for the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services was investigating the retail chain as part of
efforts to stem fraud against the U.S. government's Medicare
health plan for the elderly.
A spokesman for the OIG said he could not confirm or deny
the existence of an investigation.
"Should the (California) Board need more information about
our medication adherence or other pharmacy services, we would be
available to discuss these with them," CVS said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The company repeated that its programs require that a
patient's consent be obtained before a prescription is refilled.
CVS, which runs both a major U.S. pharmacy chain and a large
pharmacy benefits management business, also said that it had not
been contacted by OIG in regards to any investigation.