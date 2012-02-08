* Ruling follows raid on two pharmacies
* Dispute centers on painkiller oxycodone
Feb 7 A federal judge on Tuesday granted
CVS Caremark Corp a temporary restraining order allowing
it to keep selling controlled prescription drugs at two Florida
pharmacies at the center of raids by the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Agency.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson, of U.S. District Court in
Washington, D.C., said it was likely CVS would be able to show
that the DEA failed to establish the "imminent danger to public
health" necessary to suspend the pharmacies' registrations.
On Saturday, the DEA raided two CVS stores in Sanford, about
30 miles south of Orlando, on the belief the stores were filling
illegitimate prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone.
CVS sought a temporary restraining order, saying it would
suffer irreparable harm if forced to stop filling prescriptions
at the pharmacies.
Judge Jackson agreed, saying once customers find a new
pharmacy, "they are unlikely to come back."
The judge also said CVS was likely to win on the underlying
issue of whether its alleged misdeeds posed a serious public
safety threat. CVS has already agreed to stop selling oxycodone
and other so-called Schedule II drugs at the pharmacies while
the case plays out before an administrative law judge, Jackson
noted.
CVS said that last October the DEA served both pharmacies
with warrants seeking documents related to oxycodone dispensing
volumes. The agency also sought documents relating to certain
prescribers.
CVS said it cooperated with the DEA and provided all
requested information. Even so, the agency served the pharmacies
with immediate suspension orders on Saturday that would have
prevented them from filling prescriptions for any controlled
substance. These might include painkillers, tranquilizers and
stimulants.
The company said the DEA relied for its information on
volume dispensed before October 2011, and that volumes at both
stores in November and December decreased significantly. The DEA
failed to identify any specific prescribers or prescriptions
where there was evidence that the prescriber was not valid and
registered by the DEA, CVS said.
For its part, the DEA said the pharmacies should have been
suspicious because some of the doctors who had written
prescriptions filled at the stores were the subjects of
criminal, civil or administrative actions.
The restraining order comes on the heels of a similar order
granted to Cardinal Health Inc after the DEA on Friday
tried to prevent it from selling any controlled substances from
its facility in Lakeland, Florida. The DEA said four of
Cardinal's customers, including the two CVS stores, filled
illegitimate prescriptions.
Cardinal agreed to stop supplying the pharmacies in question
and won a restraining order letting it continue to ship products
to its 5,200 or so accounts, pending a Feb. 13 hearing.