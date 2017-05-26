(Adds details on settlement, comment from CVS)
By Nate Raymond
BOSTON May 26 CVS Health Corp's
Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a
whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a
drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to
settlement papers released on Friday.
The accord, confirmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Boston, will resolve a lawsuit against the pharmacy operator
filed in 2007 by two former employees of drugmaker Organon USA
Inc on behalf of the federal government and various states.
CVS in a statement said the alleged conduct at issue took
place before it acquired Omnicare in 2015. Omnicare neither
admitted nor denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
The lawsuit claimed that from 1999 to 2005, Omnicare and
certain pharmacies it acquired sought and received kickbacks
from Organon in the form of discounts in exchange for promoting
the antidepressants Remeron and Remeron SolTabs.
The lawsuit said that as a result, Omnicare violated the
False Claims Act by submitting kickback-tainted claims to
Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor
and disabled, for reimbursement.
The lawsuit was filed by Richard Templin and James Banigan,
both of whom were former employees of Organon, which reached a
related $31 million settlement in 2014.
Organon, originally based in the Netherlands, was acquired
in 2007 by Schering-Plough Corp, which later merged with Merck &
Co Inc.
Under the False Claims Act, whistleblowers can sue companies
on the government's behalf to recover taxpayer money paid out
based on fraudulent claims. If successful, whistleblowers
receive a percentage of the recovery.
While the U.S. Justice Department can intervene in such
lawsuits, in this case, the U.S. government and the 28 states
named in the complaint declined to intervene, leaving the
ex-Organon employees to pursue it on their own.
Joel Androphy, a lawyer for Templin and Banigan, called the
settlement "a fair resolution for all concerned."
According to settlement papers, Omnicare agreed to pay the
federal government more than $12.8 million and nearly $10.2
pursuant to state settlement agreements.
The federal government in turn has agreed to pay nearly
$3.73 million to Templin and Banigan.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Banigan and Templin, et al, v.
Organon USA Inc, et al, U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts, No. 07-cv-12153.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, editing by G Crosse and
Cynthia Osterman)