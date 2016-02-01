Feb 1 CVS Health Corp said it would make the opioid overdose reversal medicine, naloxone, available without a prescription at all its pharmacies across Ohio beginning in late March.

Ohio is among the U.S. states that have the highest rates of opioid overdose-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Naloxone has been used to treat opioid overdose for nearly 45 years and is sold in both injectable and nasal spray forms. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)