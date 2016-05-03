(Adds analysts' estimates, company forecast)
May 3 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
drugstore chain by store count, reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for its
pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services.
Revenue in CVS's PBM business rose 20.5 percent to $28.8
billion in first quarter ended March 31, with the growth being
boosted by pharmacy network claim volume and demand for
specialty pharmacy services.
CVS boosted its specialty pharmacy business, which provides
drugs to people with expensive chronic conditions such as
rheumatoid arthritis, with its $10.1 billion acquisition of
Omnicare Inc in August 2015.
Sales at established CVS stores rose 4.2 percent in the
quarter, with front-end same-store sales increasing 0.7 percent,
after almost three years of decline.
The company's net income fell to $1.15 billion, or $1.04 per
share, from $1.22 billion, or $1.07 per share, due to higher
interest expenses and acquisition costs.
Excluding items, CVS earned $1.18 per share, beating
analysts average estimate of $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 19 percent to $43.22 billion, beating
analysts' estimates of $43 billion.
However, the company second-quarter adjusted earnings
forecast of $1.28-$1.31 per share was below analysts average
estimate of $1.35 per share.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)