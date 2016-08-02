Aug 2 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmacy business.

The company's net revenue rose to $43.73 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $37.17 billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to CVS Health fell to $924 million, or 86 cents per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.12 per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)