BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
CHICAGO Nov 4 CVS Health Corp on Tuesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by a pre-tax loss on early retirement of debt.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $948 million, or 81 cents per share, in its third quarter, down from $1.25 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the pre-tax loss and other items, net income rose 5 percent.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 9.7 percent to $35 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose Editing by W Simon)
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *