Nov 8 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
drugstore chain by store count, reported a 15.5 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy
benefit management (PBM) services.
Net income attributable to CVS rose to $1.54 billion, or
$1.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.25
billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company's net revenue
rose to $44.62 billion from $38.64 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)