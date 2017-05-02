May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit, as it filled fewer prescriptions at its pharmacies and lower traffic hurt sales at the front-end of its stores.

Net income attributable to CVS fell to $952 million, or 92 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.15 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $44.51 billion.