Oct 3 Drug retailer CVS Health Corp will pay $225,000 to settle allegations in California that it misled consumers about package sizes using false bottoms and sides on some of its store-branded products, a Fresno-based unit of ABC News, reported on Friday.

CVS will pay the settlement to Fresno, Yolo, Sacramento, and Shasta counties after investigators found the company mislabeled 11 products under its own brand, the television station KFSN-TV reported, citing court documents. (abc30.tv/1xMBt3X)

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

CVS said it had reached agreements with California district attorneys to resolve the allegations and would redesign the packaging of its brands, the news channel reported on its website.

The retailer has two years to comply with California state labeling laws and can continue to make the products until January, the news channel said.

CVS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)