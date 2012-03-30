March 30 CVS Caremark Corp said on
Friday Jon Roberts, currently the executive vice president and
chief operating officer of its pharmacy benefits management
business, will take on the role of president of that critical
unit, effective Sept. 1.
Roberts will continue to report to Per Lofberg, who
currently leads that unit and will serve "effectively" as
chairman of the unit, CVS said. Lofberg, who reached an
extension of his employment agreement with CVS through December
next year, as announced last December, will continue to report
to Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo.
The news came just days after U.S. pharmacy benefit manager
Express Scripts Inc said it may close its $29 billion
acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc as soon as
next week. Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug
benefits for employers and health plans and run mail-order
pharmacies.