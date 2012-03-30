March 30 CVS Caremark Corp said on
Friday that Jon Roberts, chief operating officer of its pharmacy
benefits management business, will become president of that
critical unit on Sept. 1 as Per Lofberg gets set to retire next
year.
Roberts, who is also an executive vice president, will
continue to report to Lofberg, CVS said.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, like CVS' Caremark
Pharmacy Services business administer drug benefits for
employers and health plans and run mail-order pharmacies.
Lofberg joined CVS in January 2010 to lead a turnaround at
Caremark after the unit hit a low point in late 2009 when it
lost $4.8 billion in contracts and its president left.
By late 2011, Caremark had signed $12.3 billion in new
contracts for 2012, up from $10.8 billion a year earlier, and
retained 98 percent of its clients, improving upon retention
rates of 96 percent and 90 percent in the prior two years.
Lofberg said in December that he planned to stay with the
company through 2013. Once Roberts becomes president of Caremark
in September, Lofberg will focus on areas such as new business
development and client relationships and retention, essentially
serving as a chairman of the unit. Lofberg will still report to
Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo.
Roberts, 56, is a pharmacist by training and has been with
CVS for 21 years. He became COO of the Caremark business in 2010
after holding positions in both pharmacy and retail areas.
The news came just days after PBM rival Express Scripts Inc
said it could close its $29 billion acquisition of
Medco Health Solutions Inc as soon as next week.
Pharmacy groups and several small pharmacy chains filed a
lawsuit on Thursday arguing that the proposed merger should be
stopped because it would hurt such businesses.
Before Lofberg joined CVS, his career in the PBM industry
included serving as chairman of Merck-Medco Managed Care LLC,
which later became Medco Health Solutions.