April 8 CVS Caremark Corp :
* SEC files civil lawsuit against CVS Caremark Corp
over alleged
misleading disclosures in 2009-2010, inappropriate accounting
in 2009 --
court filing
* SEC says accuses CVS of materially incompete and misleading
disclosures
regarding expected results in its pharmacy benefits manager
business for 2010
* SEC says accuses CVS of inappropriate accounting treatment
for acquisition of
chain of drugstores, causing retail operating results to be
materially
overstated in Q3 2009
* SEC says CVS agrees to pay $20 million to settle charges
* SEC says CVS neither admitted nor denied the allegations
* SEC says former CVS retail controller laird daniels, who it
accused of
improper accounting adjustments, to pay $75,000 penalty in
related
settlement, also without admitting wrongdoing