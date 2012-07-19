July 19 CVS Caremark Corp said business
it had gained from the impasse between rivals Walgreen Co
and Express Scripts Holding Co, which was
resolved on Thursday, should add about 5 cents per share to its
profit in the second half of the year.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, stopped filling
prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the end of 2011
after the companies were unable to agree on contract terms.
Sales at CVS, the No. 2 chain, rose as a result.
On Thursday, Walgreen and Express Scripts said Walgreen
would be part of Express Scripts' broad retail network starting
on Sept. 15.
Now that its rivals reached a resolution, CVS said it
expected to retain at least 50 percent of the business it
gained.
Previously, CVS only included the benefit it anticipated
from the spat through the end of the second quarter. In May, it
forecast a full-year profit of $3.23 to $3.33 per share.