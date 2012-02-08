* Q4 adjusted EPS 89 cents, matches analysts' view
* Raises FY forecast by 3 cents/share on added prescriptions
* Sees 2012 sales growth stronger than before
* Shares up 2.3 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Feb 8 CVS Caremark Corp raised its
full-year profit forecast as it wins over former patrons of
Walgreen Co who fill prescriptions with pharmacy
benefits manager Express Scripts Inc.
CVS, which operates the CVS drugstore chain and the CVS
Caremark pharmacy benefits management business, also posted a
fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations,
helped by better-than-expected revenue.
Shares of CVS, which plans $3.8 billion of dividend
payments and share repurchases this year, rose 2.3 percent in
midday trade.
Its strongest growth in the fourth quarter came from the
pharmacy side, while sales of general merchandise at existing
drugstores rose just 0.1 percent, due largely to weak sales of
Christmas merchandise and over-the-counter flu medications.
The company's combined retail and pharmacy benefits business
"is really working right now," said Edward Jones analyst Judson
Clark, who has a "buy" rating on CVS shares. "One quarter of
weakness in one part of their business isn't really a cause for
alarm."
CVS, with more than 7,300 U.S. stores, is among the
retailers benefitting as Express Scripts patients go elsewhere
after Walgreen stopped filling their prescriptions at the
beginning of the year.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, such as Express Scripts
and CVS Caremark administer drug benefits for employers and
health plans and run mail-order pharmacies. CVS can add the
ability to pick up prescriptions at its namesake drugstores.
In late December, CVS anticipated that it could see a lift
of about 2 cents per share in the first quarter from the rift
between Walgreen and Express Scripts. Now, CVS sees a boost of 3
cents a share in the quarter, and said on Wednesday that it
believes it is gaining more than its fair share of Walgreen's
former Express Scripts business.
Overall, bringing in new patients has gone well,
although there were delays at some stores where business picked
up much more than usual, CVS Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton
said.
In San Francisco, for example, CVS has just three
stores, while Walgreen has more than 60. Those CVS stores have
had a 10-fold increase in prescription volume, Denton said.
"It's hard on day one to accommodate that," he said in
an interview. "We've done a lot to improve the service
there."
Denton declined to say much about the prospects of
Express Scripts buying rival PBM Medco Health Solutions,
a deal being reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. CVS
believes it is well-positioned to compete with the larger entity
if the deal is approved, he said.
RAISING FORECAST
CVS added 3 cents per share to its first-quarter and
full-year earnings forecasts to reflect the expected
benefit in just the current quarter from the
Walgreen-Express Scripts dispute.
It now expects to earn 61 cents to 63 cents per share this
quarter and $3.18 to $3.28 per share this year. Analysts were
looking for 61 cents per share and $3.25 per share,
respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In December, Denton said the rift could add 8 cents to 11
cents per share to the company's full-year 2012 profit.
"It could prove a little conservative," said Clark.
Last week, Walgreen said it was hit by its withdrawal from
the Express Scripts network and by a much-weaker-than-expected
flu season, leading it to temper its expectations for the number
of prescriptions it will fill this year.
Walgreen continues to believe that leaving the Express
Scripts network, rather than agreeing to what it felt were
less-than-acceptable terms, will lead it to prosper after the
current shakeout as many customers leave it for other
pharmacies.
Shares of CVS rose 2.3 percent to $44.06 in midday
trading, while Walgreen's shares fell 1.2 percent to
$33.06.
PROFIT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS
CVS raised its sales expectations as business picks up at
pharmacy counters and as it adds new PBM clients. It now expects
2012 revenue to rise 12 percent to 13.5 percent, up from a
December forecast of 11.5 percent to 13 percent. It expects
sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales,
to rise 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, a full percentage point more
than before.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to the
company rose to $1.06 billion, or 81 cents per share, from $1.02
billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusting for acquisitions, earnings per share from
continuing operations attributable to the company climbed to 89
cents from 79 cents a year earlier, meeting analysts' forecast.
Revenue rose 15.2 percent to $28.32 billion, while analysts
anticipated $28.12 billion.
Pharmacy services revenue soared more than 32 percent to
$15.87 billion, due largely to the addition of a big Aetna Inc
contract and the acquisition of Universal American
Corp's Medicare prescription drug business, two deals
that were previously announced.
Revenue in the drugstore unit rose 4 percent to $15.5
billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent.