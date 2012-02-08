* Q4 adjusted EPS 89 cents, matches analysts' view

* Raises FY forecast by 3 cents/share on added prescriptions

* Sees 2012 sales growth stronger than before

* Shares up 2.3 percent

By Jessica Wohl

Feb 8 CVS Caremark Corp raised its full-year profit forecast as it wins over former patrons of Walgreen Co who fill prescriptions with pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Inc.

CVS, which operates the CVS drugstore chain and the CVS Caremark pharmacy benefits management business, also posted a fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations, helped by better-than-expected revenue.

Shares of CVS, which plans $3.8 billion of dividend payments and share repurchases this year, rose 2.3 percent in midday trade.

Its strongest growth in the fourth quarter came from the pharmacy side, while sales of general merchandise at existing drugstores rose just 0.1 percent, due largely to weak sales of Christmas merchandise and over-the-counter flu medications.

The company's combined retail and pharmacy benefits business "is really working right now," said Edward Jones analyst Judson Clark, who has a "buy" rating on CVS shares. "One quarter of weakness in one part of their business isn't really a cause for alarm."

CVS, with more than 7,300 U.S. stores, is among the retailers benefitting as Express Scripts patients go elsewhere after Walgreen stopped filling their prescriptions at the beginning of the year.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, such as Express Scripts and CVS Caremark administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and run mail-order pharmacies. CVS can add the ability to pick up prescriptions at its namesake drugstores.

In late December, CVS anticipated that it could see a lift of about 2 cents per share in the first quarter from the rift between Walgreen and Express Scripts. Now, CVS sees a boost of 3 cents a share in the quarter, and said on Wednesday that it believes it is gaining more than its fair share of Walgreen's former Express Scripts business.

Overall, bringing in new patients has gone well, although there were delays at some stores where business picked up much more than usual, CVS Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton said.

In San Francisco, for example, CVS has just three stores, while Walgreen has more than 60. Those CVS stores have had a 10-fold increase in prescription volume, Denton said.

"It's hard on day one to accommodate that," he said in an interview. "We've done a lot to improve the service there."

Denton declined to say much about the prospects of Express Scripts buying rival PBM Medco Health Solutions, a deal being reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. CVS believes it is well-positioned to compete with the larger entity if the deal is approved, he said.

RAISING FORECAST

CVS added 3 cents per share to its first-quarter and full-year earnings forecasts to reflect the expected benefit in just the current quarter from the Walgreen-Express Scripts dispute.

It now expects to earn 61 cents to 63 cents per share this quarter and $3.18 to $3.28 per share this year. Analysts were looking for 61 cents per share and $3.25 per share, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In December, Denton said the rift could add 8 cents to 11 cents per share to the company's full-year 2012 profit.

"It could prove a little conservative," said Clark.

Last week, Walgreen said it was hit by its withdrawal from the Express Scripts network and by a much-weaker-than-expected flu season, leading it to temper its expectations for the number of prescriptions it will fill this year.

Walgreen continues to believe that leaving the Express Scripts network, rather than agreeing to what it felt were less-than-acceptable terms, will lead it to prosper after the current shakeout as many customers leave it for other pharmacies.

Shares of CVS rose 2.3 percent to $44.06 in midday trading, while Walgreen's shares fell 1.2 percent to $33.06.

PROFIT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

CVS raised its sales expectations as business picks up at pharmacy counters and as it adds new PBM clients. It now expects 2012 revenue to rise 12 percent to 13.5 percent, up from a December forecast of 11.5 percent to 13 percent. It expects sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales, to rise 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, a full percentage point more than before.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $1.06 billion, or 81 cents per share, from $1.02 billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusting for acquisitions, earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the company climbed to 89 cents from 79 cents a year earlier, meeting analysts' forecast.

Revenue rose 15.2 percent to $28.32 billion, while analysts anticipated $28.12 billion.

Pharmacy services revenue soared more than 32 percent to $15.87 billion, due largely to the addition of a big Aetna Inc contract and the acquisition of Universal American Corp's Medicare prescription drug business, two deals that were previously announced.

Revenue in the drugstore unit rose 4 percent to $15.5 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent.