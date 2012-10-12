Oct 12 CVS Caremark Corp said on Friday
it has not been contacted by the U.S. government regarding
alleged claims the drugstore chain refilled prescriptions and
sought reimbursement for them without the approval of patients.
According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, which quotes
an unnamed official with knowledge of the matter, the Office of
the Inspector General (OIG) for the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services is investigating such allegations as part of
efforts to stem fraud against the government's Medicare health
plan for the elderly.
A spokesman for the OIG said he could not confirm or deny
the existence of any investigation.
CVS, which runs both a major U.S. pharmacy chain and a large
pharmacy benefits management business, said its programs require
that a patient's consent be obtained before a prescription is
filled.
"At this time, we have not been contacted by OIG in regard
to an investigation," said CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis. "The LA
Times reported this based on an unnamed source."
CVS reached a $17.5 million settlement last year involving
allegations that it inflated prescription claims to the
government's Medicaid program for the poor in 10 states.
Drugstore customers often sign up for programs that allow a
pharmacy to refill prescriptions on a regular basis or have the
company call to ask if a refill is wanted.
"In our opinion, it is a far stretch to assume that CVS
would knowingly 'cheat' third-party payers by routinely
accepting reimbursement for medications never picked up by
customers," said SunTrust analyst David Magee.
He did note that some customers are notified by CVS that
refills were ready even before such a request was made.
"Presumably, customers have given prior approval of this
practice ... which was mostly done in the spirit of customer
service and drug adherence goals," Magee said. "While the
automatic refill practice appears to be more than regional, any
wrongdoing was likely unintentional and we would be surprised if
this issue amounts to much."
CVS shares fell 1.1 percent to close $47.08 in trading on
Friday, a steeper decline than the broader U.S. stock market.
CVS Caremark also agreed to pay $5 million in January to
settle charges it inaccurately priced some drugs for the elderly
and the disabled, ending a wide-ranging, multi-year
investigation into its business practices.