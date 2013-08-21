Aug 21 CVS Caremark Corp said on
Wednesday that it has taken the unusual step of cutting off
access to powerful pain-killers for more than 36 doctors and
other healthcare providers found to prescribe the drugs at an
alarmingly high rate.
The drugstore chain, which was drawn into a government
crackdown on prescription painkiller abuse last year, began
revoking the dispensing privileges of certain providers in late
2012, said CVS Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan.
"This isn't a definitive solution to the problem," Brennan
told Reuters. "We wanted to share what it was that we did and
have other people in healthcare, including other pharmacies,
look at what we did and discuss what some more comprehensive
solutions might be."
CVS disclosed the suspensions in an article published on
Wednesday on the website of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Abuse of opioid prescription pain-killers like Oxycontin
ranks as the No. 2 cause of accidental death in the United
States, CVS said. In 2009, painkiller use was cited in more than
15,500 overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has targeted large
pharmacy chains like CVS and rival Walgreen Co, as well
as distributors such as Cardinal Health, to stem the
flow of prescription drugs where abuse is suspected.
The DEA revoked the controlled substance licenses of two CVS
drugstores in Florida last September. In June,
Walgreen reached a record $80 million settlement with the DEA to
resolve allegations that its negligence in record-keeping and
dispensing allowed the highly addictive drugs to reach abusers
and be sold illegally.
Brennan said that CVS has not yet discussed its findings
about suspect providers with the DEA or others.
CVS said the suspensions followed an analysis of
prescriptions brought to its drugstores from March 2010 through
January 2012 for hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam, methadone
and carisoprodol.
CVS said it first identified several dozen healthcare
providers -- from a database of nearly 1 million -- with
extreme patterns of prescribing high-risk drugs. CVS checked
their prescription rates versus other providers in the same
specialty and geographic region, the ages of the patients and
the number of patients paying with cash for the drugs.
For instance, one "outlier prescriber" in the field of
preventive medicine was prescribing on average more than 44,000
doses of high-risk drugs, compared with 662 for similar
providers.
CVS asked 42 providers for more details about their
prescribing habits. Six of those 42 gave what CVS said were
legitimate reasons for the high volume of prescriptions, such as
a medical director at a hospice prescribing pain-killers.
The company said its stores and its mail-order pharmacy will
no longer dispense controlled substances for 36 providers who it
said could not justify their prescribing habits. Brennan said
that an additional "handful" have been suspended as the company
continues its analysis.