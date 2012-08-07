* EPS of 81 cents tops Wall Street's view of 80 cents
* CVC raises full-year outlook
* Still sees benefit from Walgreens-Express Scripts dispute
* Shares close down 1.7 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Aug 7 CVS Caremark Corp posted a higher
quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year as it
works to retain customers who switched to its drugstores during
an impasse between main drugstore rival Walgreen and pharmacy
benefits manager competitor Express Scripts.
CVS shares closed down 1.7 percent at $44.12 on Tuesday.
The question for investors is how much of a lift CVS will
continue to see now that Walgreen Co and Express Scripts
Holding Co have patched up their relationship.
At the same time, CVS is seeing greater pressure from the
introduction of generic versions of popular drugs such as
Lipitor, which cuts into revenue though it does boost profits.
A disagreement over contract terms led Walgreen to stop
filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the
beginning of 2012. After resolving their dispute in July,
Walgreen will start working with Express Scripts again, as of
Sept. 15.
On Tuesday, Express Scripts raised its full-year earnings
forecast after a strong second quarter and on
sooner-than-expected benefits from the acquisition of Medco
Health Solutions.
CVS, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain behind Walgreen, was one
of the biggest beneficiaries during the rift, gaining customers
who previously filled prescriptions at Walgreen. CVS said in the
fourth quarter it expected to retain at least 50 percent of the
prescription business gained during the impasse.
"We've had the better part of nine months to introduce those
new customers to the CVS pharmacy brand," Chief Executive Larry
Merlo told Reuters.
CVS, which has more than 7,380 drugstores, is increasing its
marketing push to work on keeping those customers. That spending
is already factored into the company's outlook, Merlo said.
"We think CVS is going to be able to keep more of their
customers than even the company has guided to," said Judson
Clark, a health care analyst for Edward Jones, who has "buy"
ratings on CVS and Express Scripts and a "hold" on Walgreen.
"Traditionally, pharmacy customers are very sticky. They're
very hard to lose but once you have lost them they are very hard
to get back."
PROFIT TOPS FORECAST, SALES MISS STREET VIEW
Pharmacy benefits managers such as Express Scripts and CVS
Caremark administer on behalf of employers and health plans and
run mail-order pharmacies. CVS can add the ability to pick up
prescriptions at its namesake drugstores.
CVS has retained a smaller percentage of its pharmacy
benefits clients to date than it had a year earlier. CVS said it
retained 96.3 percent of clients to date. In August 2011, it had
retained 98 percent of clients.
Second-quarter profit rose to $966 million, or 75 cents per
share, from $816 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 81 cents per share, topping the
company's forecast of 78 cents to 80 cents and analysts' average
target of 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $30.71 billion, missing
analysts' average expectation of $30.96 billion.
CVS now expects full-year earnings of $3.32 to $3.38 per
share, excluding items, up from a May forecast of $3.23 to
$3.33. The analysts' average estimate is $3.33.
Revenue rose 28.2 percent to $18.4 billion in pharmacy
services and was up 6.9 percent to $15.8 billion in the retail
unit.
Sales at stores open at least a year increased 5.6 percent,
in line with the company's forecast of a rise of 5 percent to 6
percent. Pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.2 percent, as
Walgreen did not fill Express Scripts prescriptions during the
quarter. CVS same-store sales of general merchandise increased
2.3 percent.
Visits to stores and the average amount spent on general
merchandise rose from a year ago, CEO Merlo said.
By comparison, Walgreen's same-store sales dropped 6.6
percent and traffic in its stores fell 2.6 percent during its
fiscal third quarter, which ended in May.
For the current third quarter, CVS forecast earnings of 81
cents to 83 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts'
were looking for 83 cents.
CVS said same-store sales should rise 2.5 percent to 3.5
percent this quarter and 4 percent to 4.75 percent this year.