Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Feb 11 CVS Caremark Corp on Tuesday posted higher quarterly profit as it processed more prescriptions and benefited from the introduction of new generic drugs.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $1.27 billion from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.13 billion, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4.6 percent to $32.83 billion. Sales of general merchandise at stores open at least a year fell 1.9 percent as fewer shoppers came in to CVS' drugstores.
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.